Friday, Dec 11, 2020 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Dec 2020  Doctors of AIIMS, other hospitals join IMA call for protest with black ribbons
India, All India

Doctors of AIIMS, other hospitals join IMA call for protest with black ribbons

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2020, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2020, 2:44 pm IST

The IMA has given a call for withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday

Members of Junior doctors' Association stage a protest in solidarity with Indian Medical Association's strike against Mixopathy and demanding the withdrawal of CCIM notification, at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. In the notification, Centre has allowed Post Graduate (PG) students of Ayurveda to perform a variety of general surgery including orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental procedures. (PTI)
  Members of Junior doctors' Association stage a protest in solidarity with Indian Medical Association's strike against Mixopathy and demanding the withdrawal of CCIM notification, at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. In the notification, Centre has allowed Post Graduate (PG) students of Ayurveda to perform a variety of general surgery including orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental procedures. (PTI)

New Delhi: Many doctors at several hospitals in the national capital, including AIIMS, on Friday sported black ribbons in support of the protest call of the IMA against the Centre's move allowing post-graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in performing surgical procedures.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had given the nation-wide call on December 1, has demanded withdrawal of the notification.

 

Doctors at AIIMS, and various Delhi government-run facilities, including LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, BSA Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, and civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital performed duties while wearing black armbands and ribbons.

The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS-Delhi, in a statement said, "This step will not only encourage already rampant quackery, but also undermine the safety of public. We request the government of India to retract this notification immediately".

"We stand with our medical fraternity in this regard and support the strike called by Indian Medical Association," it said.

 

Shivaji Deb Barman, president of FORDA, an apex bodies of various RDAs in Delhi, said, doctors in Delhi will observe black ribbon protest, but "will not withdraw any services".

The IMA has given a call for withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday to protest against the notification.  

The notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog  for integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to "mixopathy", the IMA has said.

Tags: doctors protest, ima, aiims

Latest From India

A group of farmers standing on top of trucks raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the Center's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI)

Farmers to block railways if demands not met

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) performing a ritual during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new parliament building in New Delhi. (INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU)

PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

BJP National President JP Nadda is greeted by his party supporters on his arrival in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from today. (PTI)

TMC attacks Nadda convoy in CM nephew turf

A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during the Phase- 3 trials at the People's Medical College in Bhopal, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (PTI)

DCGI denies EUA to Covid vaccines shots of Bharat Biotech, Serum

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham