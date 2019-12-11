Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

India, All India

Pankaja Munde skips core Maharastra BJP meet, says was busy with Beed rally preparation

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2019, 10:25 am IST

Munde did not attend the party’s regional-level meeting on Monday either though state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said she was 'unwell'.

Munde, who has been holding a public rally every year on the birth anniversary of her father and former Union minister, the late Gopinath Munde, was absent from the division-level meetings of the BJP as well. (Photo: File)
 Munde, who has been holding a public rally every year on the birth anniversary of her father and former Union minister, the late Gopinath Munde, was absent from the division-level meetings of the BJP as well. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Tuesday remained absent from the party’s state unit core committee meeting in Mumbai, claiming she needed time to oversee preparations for her public address in Gopinathgad in Beed on December 12.

Munde, who has been holding a public rally every year on the birth anniversary of her father and former Union minister, the late Gopinath Munde, was absent from the division-level meetings of the BJP as well.

She did not attend the party’s regional-level meeting held in Aurangabad on Monday either though state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said she was “unwell” and hence could not take part in the meet.

Munde skipped Tuesday’s meeting of the state BJP core committee in Mumbai on the ground she was busy with preparations for her rally in Gopinathgad in Beed on December 12.

She was defeated by cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde from Parli in the October Assembly polls, and there has been speculation that she was unhappy with the BJP.

Another BJP leader, Eknath Khadse, was also said to exploring other options.

Khadse, however, said here he was not unhappy with his party.

Khadse, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said he would take part in Munde’s ‘Swabhiman’ rally at Gopinathgad.

Tags: pankaja munde, bjp, chandrakant patil, dhananjay munde, ncp
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The BJP on Monday registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka by-elections, winning 12 out of 15 seats, and secured a comfortable majority in the 224-member house with the Congress managing just two seats and the JD (S) failing to open its account. (Photo: ANI)

At BJP meet, PM gives standing ovation to K'taka people for BJP's victory in bypolls

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha

(Photo: File)

Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters, says PM Modi at BJP meet

(Photo: File)

Govt’s attempt to ‘ethnically cleanse’ Northeast: Rahul Gandhi on Citizenship Bill

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham