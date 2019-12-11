Opposition could get numbers against Citizenship Amendment Bill: Azad

'This bill is totally discriminatory and unconstitutional. It has been rejected by one and all from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,' Azad added.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said the opposition could get the required numbers against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as the parties that supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha might vote against the proposed legislation, considering the nationwide protests against it.

"Who knows, we may have the numbers. I think a better sense will prevail on most of the regional political parties and they will read through the reasons why this bill should not be passed. This bill is totally discriminatory and unconstitutional. It has been rejected by one and all from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The northeastern states are burning and there are huge protests in other parts of the country. I do not think that ever before, the northeastern states have unitedly gone against a bill passed by Parliament," the senior Congress leader told reporters.