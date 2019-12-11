Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:01 AM IST

India, All India

Nirbhaya gangrape case: Convict moves SC, seeks review of death penalty

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 11, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2019, 1:49 am IST

He has also pointed at flaws in the evidence that has been cited by the prosecution against him.

The top court had on July 9, 2018, rejected pleas by the other three seeking the recall of its May 5, 2017, saying it lacked grounds for a review. (Representational image)
 The top court had on July 9, 2018, rejected pleas by the other three seeking the recall of its May 5, 2017, saying it lacked grounds for a review. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar Singh, who was awarded death sentence along with three others in the 2012 Nirbhaya brutal gangrape that led to her death and caused national outrage, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking reconsideration of its May 5, 2017, verdict upholding his death sentence.

He has, in his petition, challenged the evidence against him, spoken of his poor family that is dependent on him and cited his reformation in jail. He has also raised the issue of “inhumanity” of death sentence, its inconsistent application by judiciary, and asked the court to reconsider its death sentence awarded to him in view of the short span of human life in Kali Yug.

The top court had on May 5, 2017, upheld the death sentence of Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh, saying that the aggravating circumstances against them far outweighed the mitigating circumstances cited in their favour.

Akshay Singh, in his plea seeking reconsideration of the May 2017 verdict, has contended that he is from a poor and respected family and is its only caretaker. Making a class distinction, he has said that the extreme penalty of death sentence would hardly find an affluent person going to the gallows.

Pointing out that “our criminal justice system cannot guarantee the consistent application of legal standards and rule of law”, Akshay Singh in his review petition says, “How can we allow judiciary to decided who will live or die?”

Referring to several countries where death penalty has been abolished, Akshay Singh has said that since “capital punishment cannot be applied with certainty, consistency or fairness and is morally indefensible,” it should, thus, be abolished in India as well.

Pointing to the reformation he has been undergoing in jail since his incarceration, Akshay Singh, who is above 30 years old, says, “Why death penalty, when age is reducing? It is mentioned in our Vedas, Puranas and Upanishad that in the age of Satya Yug, people lived for thousands of years. Even in Treta Yug, a man used to live for thousands of years. In the age of Dwapar Yug, they used to live for hundreds of years. But now it is Kali Yug. In this yug, the age of humans has reduced too much. It is now 50 to 60 years and rarely do we hear of a person who is 100 year of age.”   

He has also pointed at flaws in the evidence that has been cited by the prosecution against him.

Upholding the death sentence of the four convicts, the top court by its May 5, 2017 verdict had described the crime as of “mental perversion and extreme brutality” wherein the entire intestine of the victim was “perforated” in the “most savage and inhuman manner.”

The top court had on July 9, 2018, rejected pleas by the other three seeking the recall of its May 5, 2017, saying it lacked grounds for a review. The court also pointed out that petitions seeking reconsideration of its verdict must show an error resulting in miscarriage of justice. None of the petitions by the convicts pointed to any error leading to miscarriage of justice, the court noted.

The four were convicted on charges of raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death and triggered nationwide protests. Fifth accused committed suicide in prison while the sixth, a juvenile, has been released after serving his probation period in a remand home.

Taking note of the serious injuries and the severe nature of the offence committed by the convicts, the judges said they were upholding the death sentence.

The Delhi high court had earlier upheld the conviction and death sentence of the four.

Tags: nirbhaya case

Latest From India

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena takes U-turn, says it won’t support CAB

Strengthening of vocational skills and provision of jobs was an issue raised by many young people. Though many came from farming families, they said agriculture was no longer able to sustain small farmers.

YouthBol flags concerns of young people, will govt act?

The royal barge procession sails down the Chaophaya. (Photo: Lekha Shankar)

200-year-old march of barges to grace Thai capital tomorrow

Jatish Mistri bought a horse not only to escape the traffic rule violation fines, but also to skip the high fuel bills.

Odisha man buys horse to avoid traffic fines

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham