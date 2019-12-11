Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:44 PM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand HC grants bail to 6 accused in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2019, 6:20 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2019, 6:20 pm IST

The counsel of accused informed that court asked it is not clear from the video whose hit from the mob caused Tabrez Ansari's death.

The mob lynching incident happened on June 17, 2019 and a video went viral showing Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole as people thrashed the man in Dhatkidih village. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The mob lynching incident happened on June 17, 2019 and a video went viral showing Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole as people thrashed the man in Dhatkidih village. (Photo: File | Representational)

Jharkhand: Six out of 13 accused in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case were granted bail by a court on Tuesday. Ranchi bench of Jharkahand High Court granted the bail to the six accused in Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case.

The counsel of accused informed that court asked it is not clear from the video whose hit from the mob caused Tabrez Ansari's death.

Saraikela Kharsawan District of Jharkhand gained prominence when mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari made headlines across India.

The mob lynching incident happened on June 17, 2019 and a video went viral showing Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole as people thrashed the man in Dhatkidih village.

Video also showed that Tabrez Ansari was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. On June 22 Tabrez Ansari succumbed to his injuries.

Thirteen accused were arrested and booked under Section 302 of IPC but later the police changed the Section to 304.

The police drew flak and after much outrage Section 302 was again reinstated against the 13 accused. The press release issued by the police department admits that the points opined in postmortem report of Tabrez Ansari has led them to reimpose Section 302 against the accused.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed under Section 302.

The authenticity of the viral video has also been found to be correct. No tampering was found in the video and there was no question on the integrity of the visuals in the video.

Tabrez Ansari's death was not a mere cardiac arrest. He had a grievous injury on his skull. His heart chambers were filled with blood.

His body organs were pale and the combined effect of all these lead to the cardiac arrest.

The police had drawn flak and had to face protest with a round of criticism from opposition.

The Opposition had also taked a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief secretary DK Tiwari, in an exclusive interview to India Today on September 13, asserted that investigation will be on the basis of postmortem report by team of five doctors.

A press release that was issued around that time also had stated that charges against the accused were dropped because the police filed its initial chargesheet considering the initial postmortem report which was not clear in itself and cited the cause of death as mere cardiac arrest.

The counsel of the accused Subodh Hazra in Saraikela had confidently insisted on September 17 that no case against their clients will stand under Section 302. The FIR does not exhibit any material evidence against their clients. Even the date and timing of the occurrence was not clear in the FIR.

Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay granted bail to the six accused on Tuesday. The accused counsel informed that the court observation was that it was not clear whose hit from the mob and among 13 accused lead to the death of Tabrez Ansari.

Six accused out of 13 had moved a bail petition in Jharkhand High Court.

Tags: tabrez ansari, mob lynching case, jharkhand hc, ipc
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

'We should discuss this Bill based on humanity not on religion. There is a difference between intruders and refugees,' said Raut, whose party is a former ally of the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

'Don't need to prove how staunch Hindu we are': Shiv Sena opposes CAB in RS

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV lifted off majestically with a thunderous sound, leaving plumes of smoke from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 3.25 pm. (Photo: Twitter | @isro)

ISRO successfully launches PSLVC48 carrying RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (Photo: PTI)

5,000 paramilitary personnel being sent to NE in wake of protests over CAB

'The central government has taken various steps for development of mining sector in the country. The central government has also formulated National Mineral Policy, 2019 for a vibrant and forward looking mineral sector,' Prahlad Joshi said during Question Hour. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Centre taking steps for development of mining sector': Govt tells LS

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham