Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah hospitalised for angioplasty treatment

He will be discharged on Thursday afternoon and take rest at his residence, a statement read.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised for angioplasty treatment, his office said on Wednesday.

"Siddaramaiah, who underwent a regular health checkup today morning, has been admitted to a private hospital in the afternoon for angioplasty treatment," a statement from the office said.

He will be discharged on Thursday afternoon and take rest at his residence, it added.

Siddaramaiah, 71, had rejected reports about his health as "baseless" on Wednesday morning.

"Rumours about my health is baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to doctor for a regular health check-up and so there is no need to worry," he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah quit as congress legislature party leader on Monday after the party posted a poor show, winning only two seats, as against the 12 it had held of the 15 which went to the bypolls on December 5.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

