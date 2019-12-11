Delhi gasps for clean air, AQI remains in 'very poor' category

The AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 453, 377 and 313 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital has plunged to the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 334 with PM2.5 at 233 and PM10 at 387, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 395 at 9:30 am, while in Mathura Road it was 429.

The AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 453, 377 and 313 respectively.

SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur.

"Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

Apart from Delhi, in other metropolitan, the air quality is slightly better with Pune at 015 Mumbai with AQI 162 and Ahemdabad 242.