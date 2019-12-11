Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:01 AM IST

Calcutta HC junks Roy’s anticipatory bail petition

He was chargesheeted in the case alongwith Labhpur MLA Monirul Islam on December 4.

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy’s anticipatory bail plea in the nine-year-old triple-murder case at Labhpur in Birbhum has been rejected by the Calcutta high court due to errors. He was chargesheeted in the case alongwith Labhpur MLA Monirul Islam on December 4.

The BJP national executive committee member filed the prayer on Monday for his relief arguing that his name appeared neither in the FIR of the case started at the Labhpur police station nor in the first chargesheet filed by the police at the Bolpur Court in 2014.

He also complained of the Mamata Banerjee government’s political vendetta behind the inclusion of his name in the supplementary chargesheet submitted at the Bolpur Court in the case. His plea came up for hearing before the division bench of Justice Joymalyo Bagchi and Justice Subhra Ghosh on Tuesday.

The bench however turned down Mr Roy’s appeal noting that it contained defect. It however kept the door ajar for Mr Roy to make a fresh appeal. Mr Roy’s lawyer Subhasis Dasgupta informed that a fresh petition would be filed on Wednesday.

The three victims— Danu Sheikh (55), Kutun Sheikh (48) and Oishoddin Sheikh (45)— were the CPI(M) workers. The three brothers were beaten to death by a group of Trinamul Congress workers at a kangaroo court on June 3 in 2010 over sand mining activities from the banks of river Ajoy in Labhpur on allegedly Mr Islam’s order after they resisted his activities.

