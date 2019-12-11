Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 | Last Update : 05:30 PM IST

5,000 paramilitary personnel being sent to NE in wake of protests over CAB

The troops are from the CRPF, BSF and the SSB.

Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre's decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel to Northeastern states, including Assam, for maintenance of law and order duties in the wake protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being debated in Parliament, officials said.

The remaining 30 companies have been withdrawn from other places and rushed to Northeastern states, the officials said.

The troops are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

