Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Nov 2021  Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends defamation notice to Fadnavis
India, All India

Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends defamation notice to Fadnavis

ANI
Published : Nov 11, 2021, 12:06 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2021, 12:06 pm IST

Fadnavis on November 1 accused Sameer Khan of 'possessing drugs, while the investigation into the case is still going on'

Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik (ANI file image)
 Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik (ANI file image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a legal notice to the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for levelling "defamatory" and "false allegations" against him.

According to the copy of the legal notice, shared on Twitter by Nawab Malik and his daughter Nilofer Malik Khan, Khan also demanded Rs 5 crore on account of "mental torture, agony and financial loss."

 

Fadnavis on November 1 accused Sameer Khan of "possessing drugs, while the investigation into the case is still going on."

"The allegations were baseless and without any merits. The charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau does not support even a single allegation levied by you. The Panchnama dated January 14 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found in my client's house or under his possession. But from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you," the legal notice said.

The investigation in a drug case involving Sameer Khan was resumed by the SIT team on Monday.

 

Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug. He was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

The high-profile drug bust case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested has now turned into a war of words between Maharashtra Minister Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

While Malik had alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been shielding NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics".

Tags: davendra fadnavis, sameer khan, nawab malik, drug case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI file photo)

Mandaviya to meet state health ministers on strengthening of COVID vaccination drive

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Photo: PTI)

'If Jinnah was made PM...': OP Rajbhar's remarks stir controversy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI file Photo)

Women unsafe in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo a medic shows a vial containing doses of Covaxin, at a government hospital, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

India records 13,091 fresh cases of Covid, active cases lowest in 266 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham