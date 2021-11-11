Mandaviya to meet state health ministers on strengthening of COVID vaccination drive

Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

The health ministry informed that 110.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold meetings with health ministers of States and Union Territories on Thursday to strengthen the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

"To give further impetus to Prime minister Narendra Modi's call of Har Ghar Dastak, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold meetings with health ministers of states and UTs. Important discussions will take place to strengthen the vaccination campaign," he tweeted.

 

With this campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

The health ministry today informed that 110.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Centre has provided 1,20,08,58,170 vaccine doses to states and union territories so far, through free of cost channel, and through the direct state procurement category, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

According to an official release, 16,74,03,871 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

 

