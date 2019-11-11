Monday, Nov 11, 2019 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, All India

Which of the five judges authored historic verdict?

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Nov 11, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2019, 1:35 am IST

Coupled with this, a game of guess is making round as to which judge is the author of the 116-page addendum at the end of the judgment.

Five Supreme Court judges — Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (centre) flanked by Justice Ashok Bhushan (left), Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde (second from left), Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud (second from right), Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (right) — pose for a photograph after delivering the verdict on Ayodhya land case in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Five Supreme Court judges — Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (centre) flanked by Justice Ashok Bhushan (left), Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde (second from left), Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud (second from right), Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (right) — pose for a photograph after delivering the verdict on Ayodhya land case in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after the Ayodhya judgment was pronounced, legal circles are agog with speculation as to “who is the author” of the 929-page unanimous verdict by the five-judge Constitution Bench which gave the disputed site for the construction of Lord Ram’s temple and rejected the Sunni Central Waqf Board’s claim to the title of the 2.77 acres of the disputed site. Of the 2.77 acres, the core area is 1,500-sq-yard.

The question which is doing the rounds is who among the five judges — Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Chief Justice designate Justice S.A.Bobde, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer — is the author of the 929-page judgment that was pronounced by CJI Gogoi on Saturday.

Coupled with this, a game of guess is making round as to which judge is the author of the 116-page addendum at the end of the judgment.

None in the legal fraternity could recall a similar instance where an important judgment — though none could be as important as one on Ayodhya — being pronounced without disclosing the name of the judge who authored it.

Analysing the style of writing the judgment by the five judges, each one of them have authored a large number of judgments, it is being ventured that the format of the Ayodhya judgment could be traced to Justice Chandrchud.

It is being pointed out that the style of Ayodhya judgment starting with the index, having the table of contents, could be traced to Justice Chandrachud’s style of writing judgment.

One can see this style of judgment starting with a table of contents in Justice Chandrachud’s judgment holding privacy a fundamental right pronounced on August 24, 2017, judgment decriminalising homosexuality pronounced on September 6, 2018, Aadhaar judgment pronounced on September 26, 2018 and others.

At times former Chief Justice Dipak Misra, too, used this format of writing judgments starting with table of contents.

The identity of the judge who wrote the 116-page addendum, too, could be traced from the font that has been used while writing it.

From this font one can trace to some of the divergent or concurring views expressed by the said judge in earlier judgments. It appears that he is not one of the first three judges on the five-judge Constitution Bench that had pronounced the Ayodhya judgment.

The SC on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site, while directing the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Hindu activists climb up the dome of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya which was quickly demolished by end of the day. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Ayodhya verdict: Neighbourhoods of exile

NSA Ajit Doval interacts with religious leaders during an inter-religious faith meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

NSA Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders

JDS Karnataka chief H.K Kumaraswamy

Ready to back BJP govt in Karnataka, says JDS state chief

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand polls: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates

MOST POPULAR

1

Alibaba eyes record Singles' Day sales on November 11

2

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

3

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

4

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

5

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham