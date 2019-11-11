Monday, Nov 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

2 trains collide at railway station in Hyderabad, at least 12 injured

Published : Nov 11, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
According to reports, the mishap reportedly took place due to a fault in the signal.

Hyderabad: At least 12 people have been injured after two trains collided at the Kavheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday morning. No deaths have been reported so far. The injured have been shifted to the nearby Osmania General Hospital.

According to a News18 report, the mishap reportedly took place due to a fault in the signal.

Authorities are currently trying to extricate the driver who has been trapped amidst the wreckage.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a South Central railway official said: “It was given a green signal to arrive on platform No 2 in the Kacheguda railway station, but there was already another train standing. The MMTS train, which was slowing down as it was approaching the railway station, rammed into the Inter-City Express, just a few metres away from the platform.”

One of the trains involved in the crash was a commuter train belonging to the Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) while the other was the Hundry Express that runs between Secunderabad City Junction and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, reported NDTV.

Railways Minister Piyush Goel tweeted, saying he had directed the relevant authorities to offer all possible assistance.

He tweeted: "Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance and monitoring. Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site."

Following the accident, one train was cancelled and another was diverted while five more have been partially cancelled. Padmavathy, a woman passenger of the MMTS, said the commuters felt a big jolt as the train was nearing Kacheguda station. "Several passengers hit their heads and knees with the opposite seats resulting in bleeding," she said. A high-level inquiry into the accident would be held, the SCR said.

