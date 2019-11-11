Jharkhand polls: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates

The AJSU is expecting to get a share of 19-20 seats in a 81 seats Assembly.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls. Chief minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur (East), while the BJP’s state unit president Lakshman Gilua has been fielded from Chakradharpur.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda on Sunday stated that chief minister Raghubar Das has been able to provide a stable and corruption-free government in Jharkhand. “The Raghubar Das government has been successful in changing face of politics in the state. The state which was once famous for corruption is now known for clean and stable governance,” Mr Nadda stated. Jharkhand will vote in five phases, between November 30 and December 20. The results are scheduled to be declared for December 23. It is understood that the state is in talks with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) for a pre poll alliance. Top leaders of the BJP are expected to hold meetings with the AJSU leadership to finalise the issue, sources added.

The AJSU is expecting to get a share of 19-20 seats in a 81 seats Assembly.

The BJP ticket hopefuls are resenting the demand as this would mean a lesser accommodation of BJP workers. “If they take 20, where will our workers on those seats go. I think they will get anything between 8 to 12 seats, “ a senior leader said. The Jharkhand core group had met on Thursday and shared their list of candidates with party chief Amit Shah.