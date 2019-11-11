Monday, Nov 11, 2019 | Last Update : 06:47 AM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand polls: BJP releases first list of 52 candidates

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2019, 5:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2019, 5:11 am IST

The AJSU is expecting to get a share of 19-20 seats in a 81 seats Assembly.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (Photo: PTI)
 Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls. Chief minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur (East), while the BJP’s state unit president Lakshman Gilua has been fielded  from Chakradharpur.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda on Sunday stated that chief minister Raghubar Das has been able to provide a stable and corruption-free government in Jharkhand. “The Raghubar Das government has been successful in changing face of politics in the state. The state which was once famous for corruption is now known for clean and stable governance,” Mr Nadda stated. Jharkhand will vote in five phases, between November 30 and December 20. The results are scheduled to be declared for December 23. It is understood that the state is in talks with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) for a pre poll alliance. Top leaders of the BJP are expected to hold meetings with the AJSU leadership to finalise the issue, sources added.

The AJSU is expecting to get a share of 19-20 seats in a 81 seats Assembly.

The BJP ticket hopefuls are resenting the demand as this would mean a lesser accommodation of BJP workers. “If they take 20, where will our workers on those seats go. I think they will get anything between 8 to 12 seats, “ a senior leader said. The Jharkhand core group had met on Thursday and shared their list of candidates with party chief Amit Shah.

Tags: jharkhand assembly polls, raghubar das

Latest From India

Hindu activists climb up the dome of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya which was quickly demolished by end of the day. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Ayodhya verdict: Neighbourhoods of exile

NSA Ajit Doval interacts with religious leaders during an inter-religious faith meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

NSA Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders

JDS Karnataka chief H.K Kumaraswamy

Ready to back BJP govt in Karnataka, says JDS state chief

Residents of Sadatganj area in Ayodhya burst fire crackers outside their houses on Saturday to celebrate the Supreme Court’s judgement to give dispute land to Hindus for the construction of a Ram temple, ending decades-long litigation. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya: Town calm, talk of vikas, new airport

MOST POPULAR

1

Alibaba eyes record Singles' Day sales on November 11

2

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

3

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

4

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

5

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham