Monday, Oct 11, 2021 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Oct 2021  CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
India, All India

CBI conducts searches at premises of ex Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2021, 12:40 pm IST

Allegations against Deshmukh had surfaced after the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. (PTI file photo)
 The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday started searches at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at multiple locations, officials said.

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai, they said.

 

The agency has not disclosed the case in which the search operation is going on.

The CBI had booked Deshmukh and some other unidentified people under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty."

Allegations against Deshmukh had surfaced after the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Tags: probe against anil deshmukh, mumbai police, mumbai police commissioner param bir singh
Location: India, Delhi

