‘Complete unlock in Maharashtra by November’

The Maha govt has implemented ‘Mission Begin Again,’ under which several measures are taken to bring the life back to normal

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has indicated that the entire state would be unlocked by the month of November. The schools, colleges, religious places and gyms will also be allowed to open by that time, he said.

“There would be no lockdown in Maharashtra in future and the entire state would be unlocked by November. Nearly four lakh restaurants, hotels and bars have already been allowed to open under the unlock process,” said Mr Tope after taking a review of coronavirus pandemic in Ahmednagar district on Sunday.

The health minister made it clear that people will have to live with the coronavirus since the vaccine on Covid-19 is still not available. For this, we will have to strictly follow certain guidelines and discipline, he added.

As a part of the unlock process, the Maharashtra Government has implemented ‘Mission Begin Again,’ under which several measures are taken to bring the life back to normal.

“By the end of November, the schools, colleges, religious places, gyms would also be allowed to open phasewise. The railways services have been resumed in the state. The common people will soon be allowed to travel by local trains,” said Mr Tope.

In recent days, the number of Covid-19 cases is going down, whereas the recovered patients are on rise. The State Government has undertaken various measures to prevent coronavirus deaths. The goal of the government is to bring down the death rate to one percent, he added.

Maharashtra is the most coronavirus affected state in the country with the Covid-19 tally crossing the 15-lakh mark. Of them, more than 12 lakh patients have recovered, whereas the fatality count is 39,732.