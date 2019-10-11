Friday, Oct 11, 2019 | Last Update : 10:41 AM IST

India, All India

'Yeddy is like BJP's unwanted child': Cong targets K'taka CM, PM over delay in flood relief

PTI
Published : Oct 11, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2019, 9:42 am IST

The newly appointed Leader of the Opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of neglecting Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting the flood-hit areas in the state, saying: "We are not opposed to his foreign tours, but what should be the priority? I don’t know why such a neglect or contempt towards Karnataka." (Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting the flood-hit areas in the state, saying: "We are not opposed to his foreign tours, but what should be the priority? I don’t know why such a neglect or contempt towards Karnataka." (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday tore into the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Karnataka over delay in flood relief and mocked at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, calling him an "unwanted child" of the party leadership.

Speaking in the state assembly on the first day of its three-day session, the newly appointed Leader of the Opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of neglecting Karnataka.

"Having 56 inch chest is good thing, but there should be motherly heart inside it. It is not therein him, and that's the painful thing. Pailwans and body builders will also have 56 inch chest," he said in a sharp attack.

It was over 65 days since Karnataka was affected by "unprecedented" rains and floods and not even a rupee had been paid to the sugarcane farmers, among the most affected, he charged.

Siddaramaiah criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting the flood-hit areas in the state, saying: "We are not opposed to his foreign tours, but what should be the priority? I don’t know why such a neglect or contempt towards Karnataka."

Amid criticism over delay in sanctioning aid, the Centre had last week released an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore to the state which has sent a flood damage estimate of over Rs 30,000 crore. Yediyurappa had rejected the charges of neglect.

More than 80 people were killed and around seven lakh were shifted to relief camps as the floods affected 103 taluks in 22 districts of the state in August.

Siddaramaiah claimed the BJP central leadership was trying to 'control' Yediyurappa by not giving him 'powers' to function 'independently.

"...he is not being allowed by his party high command to function independently... Yediyurappa is like unwanted child to BJP leadership, this is what I feel looking at the current situation," he claimed.

Reiterating his earlier demand that the assembly session should have been convened in northern Belagavi, as is the practice, Siddaramaiah said it would have instilled confidence among the people of the district, ravaged by the rains.

Fearing backlash from people, over their failure in flood relief management, government seems to have shifted the session to Bengaluru, he charged and demanded extension of the session at least by a week.

Earlier, the brief session of the legislature commenced at the Vidhana Soudha here with private television channels being barred from covering the proceedings for the first time with Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri deciding to allow only the Doordarshan whose feed can be taken by others, a move condemned by the opposition parties.

The Speaker moved obituary references for leaders and dignitaries, including Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Ram Jetmalani, who died during the inter-session period, and then called for papers to be tabled.

Siddaramaiah then demanded his adjournment motion notice on the post-flood situation be taken up on priority. JD(S) too made similar demand.

The Speaker said he will allow the issue to be raised after reports and papers were laid but as the Congress insisted on immediate discussion, heated exchanges followed between the opposition and the treasury benches.

Yediyurappa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy intervened and said the opposition can raise the issue soon after the reports and papers were laid which was opposed by Krishna Byre Gowda and Ramesh Kumar of Congress.

As the Speaker asked the assembly secretary to lay the reports and papers, the opposition protested with JD(S) members trooping into the Well of the House.

"This is infringement of our rights. You cannot suppress democracy and our voice," Siddaramaiah told the Speaker even as some of his party colleagues alleged the Chair was behaving like the rubber stamp of the government".

Amid chaos, the Chief Minister tabled the Motion for demands for grants for expenditure during 2019-20 and the supplementary estimates second instalment.

Tags: siddaramaiah, b s yediyurappa, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

A 30-year-old delivery agent associated to an e-commerce firm was booked by police in Noida after a city-based customer accused him of rape attempt, officials said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Noida woman accuses delivery agent of rape bid, later wants FIR quashed

The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from

Delhi CM to address summit through video after MEA denies permission to Denmark

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Delhi from France on Thursday night, said that seven Rafale fighter jets will arrive in India by April or May next year. (Photo: File)

‘This is our faith’: Rajnath Singh amid jibes over Rafale 'shastra puja'

Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism, it said. (Photo: File)

‘Deeply concerned’: India urges Turkey for restraint in Syria

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham