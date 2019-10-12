Friday, Oct 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:32 PM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh lauds US role in countering terrorism

ANI
Published : Oct 11, 2019, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2019, 9:08 pm IST

Singh made the remarks during his meeting with US Senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan who called on him.

A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship. (Photo: File | ANI)
 A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the US was one of the most important and trusted partners of India and lauded its role in countering terrorism.

Singh made the remarks during his meeting with US Senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan who called on him.

A Defence Ministry release said that the minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence relationship.

Singh appreciated the role played by the US in countering terrorism. "He reiterated Government of India's commitment to work with the international community in combating the menace plaguing the world," the release said.

Terming the US as world's oldest democracy and one of the most important and trusted partners of India, Singh said that cooperation between two countries has seen tremendous growth in the last five years and expressed hope that the strategic partnership will expand and flourish further in the coming years.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Defence Ministry officials attended the meeting.

Cruz is Republican Party Senator from Texas and Hassan is a Democratic Party Senator from New Hampshire.

Tags: rajnath singh, terrorism, ted cruz, maggie hassan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Taking forward the Wuhan Spirit, the Mahabalipuram meet will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Modi, Xi enjoy Carnatic music, Kathakali at sea-facing Shore Temple

Gandhi had made the remark while campaigning during the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on April 23 this year.(Photo: ANI | File)

Gujarat: Court accepts Rahul's bail request in defamation case

The programme showcased the Indian classical dance forms of Kathakali and Bharatnatyam to fast-paced Carnatic music, highlighting the region's magnificent roots. (Photo: ANI)

Modi-Xi meet: Tamil song at cultural event invokes peace

The Chennai informal summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @nardendramodi)

India rolls out red carpet for Xi Jinping, will hold talks to expand overall ties

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham