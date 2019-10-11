Friday, Oct 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:28 PM IST

India, All India

Modi, Xi to have total engagement of 6 hours during 2-day summit in TN

ANI
Published : Oct 11, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2019, 3:20 pm IST

The delegation-level talks will take place following the one-on-one engagement.

While the two leaders on Friday are scheduled to undertake guided tours of UNESCO sites in the historic coastal city, the talks between Modi and Xi are scheduled for Saturday. (Photo: File | ANI)
 While the two leaders on Friday are scheduled to undertake guided tours of UNESCO sites in the historic coastal city, the talks between Modi and Xi are scheduled for Saturday. (Photo: File | ANI)

Mahabalipuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will engage for a total period of six hours during the Second Informal Summit in Mahabalipuram from October 11 to 12, as per sources.

Both the leaders reached Chennai on Friday. Xi was accorded a grand welcome, wherein lines of children wearing masks of the two leaders were waving flags of India and China on the streets from where the official motorcade passed.

While the two leaders on Friday are scheduled to undertake guided tours of UNESCO sites in the historic coastal city, the talks between Modi and Xi are scheduled for Saturday.

The one-on-one meeting is scheduled to be held for almost 40 minutes. It is supposed to start at 10 am, the sources said, adding that the two sides are slated to issue their press statements.

The delegation-level talks will take place following the one-on-one engagement.

"The process started in June when the first team came here for recce," the source also stated.

Local Tamil delicacies will be served to the visiting Chinese dignitary in the dinner hosted by Modi in Xi's honour on Friday.

The Second Informal Summit takes forward the 'Wuhan spirit' which was forged during the inaugural meet between the two leaders in the Chinese city in 2018. The Wuhan Informal Summit, held from April 27 to 28 last year, saw the two leaders indulge in candid conversations in a relaxed environment.

Last year's meet played a crucial role in easing bilateral ties after the 72-day long Doklam standoff which occurred between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017.

The incident was triggered by the Chinese side trying to undertake construction work in the trijunction area India, China, and Bhutan border. After several rounds of negotiations, India and China decided to mutually disengage.

The Mahabalipuram Informal Summit will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. This summit will mostly be similar to the one in Wuhan.

Tags: pm modi, xi zinping, indo-china relations
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Mammalapuram

Latest From India

The Chennai informal summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @nardendramodi)

India rolls out red carpet for Xi Jinping, will hold talks to expand overall ties

The valley has nearly 66 lakh mobile subscribers out of which nearly 40 lakh subscribers have post-paid facilities. The move comes barely two days after the Centre issued an advisory opening the valley for tourists. (Photo: File)

Postpaid mobile services likely to resume in Kashmir from Saturday

A Delhi court Friday granted the police 4-day custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore (Photo: File)

Delhi court grants 4-day custody of Singh brothers, 3 others in RFL case

And before he became Asim Umar, he was Sana-ul-Haq, a peasant’s son from Uttar Pradesh, who disappeared from his home in 1995 to begin his new life in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

South Asia Qaeda chief and India-born terrorist killed on joint US-Afghan raids

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham