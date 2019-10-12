Friday, Oct 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:32 PM IST

Gujarat: Court accepts Rahul's bail request in defamation case

ANI
Published : Oct 11, 2019, 8:44 pm IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2019, 8:44 pm IST

The Ahmedabad Metropolitan court has now posted the matter for hearing to December 7.

Ahmedabad: A local court here on Friday accepted the bail request of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case filed against him for allegedly calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a 'murder accused'.

Gandhi had made the remark while campaigning during the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on April 23 this year.

He also appeared before a different court in another defamation case for claiming that Ahmedabad District Cooperative bank, in which Shah is a director, was involved in a scam and swapped scrapped notes of Rs 750 crore with valid currency within days of the demonetisation.

