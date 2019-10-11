Friday, Oct 11, 2019 | Last Update : 06:20 AM IST

India, All India

Former Fortis promoter held in Rs 2,397 cr fraud case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2019, 5:39 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2019, 5:39 am IST

Three others also arrested for causing huge loss to Religare.

Shivinder Mohan Singh
 Shivinder Mohan Singh

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh and three others in an alleged fraud case of disbursal of loans and causing losses to Religare Finvest Limited to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore, officials said.

Kavi Arora (48), Sunil Godhwani (58), and Anil Saxena (51) were also arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police for allegedly diverting public money and investing in other companies, they said.

A complaint was filed by Manpreet Singh Suri of Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) against Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh (44), Sunil Godhwani, and others alleging that loans were taken by Singh while managing that firm but the money was invested in other companies, the police said. According to the police, the complainant stated that the alleged persons had absolute control on Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and its subsidiaries.

“They put Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) in poor financial condition by way of disbursing loans to companies with no financial standing and controlled by the alleged persons,” said additional commissioner of police (EOW) OP Mishra.

“These companies wilfully defaulted in repayments and caused wrongful loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore,” the complaint said.

This was also pointed out and flagged during their independent audit by RBI and SEBI, said the senior officer.

The accused, Shivinder Mohan Singh, was the promoter of Religare Enterprises Ltd, which is the listed company with 85 per cent share holding of RFL, while accused Sunil Godhwani remained as the chairman and managing director of the same during the relevant period, the officer said. Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena also occupied important managerial positions in REL and RFL during the same time, the officer added.

“The accused systematically siphoned off and diverted money from the general public in a clandestine manner for their own benefit,” the police said, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress. Shivinder’s brother Malvinder is absconding and a lookout circular has been issued against him.

Tags: shivinder mohan singh, religare

Latest From India

New Delhi is also closely watching both the Chinese and Pakistani reactions to the Turkish action.

India hits out at Turkey over Syria offensive

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Don’t hear all high value pleas: Supreme Court to CC

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel

States’ inaction kept Maoism alive: Bhupesh Baghel

Home minister Amit Shah greets supporters during a rally ahead of Maharashtra’s assembly poll at Jath in the state’s Sangli district, Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

PM, Shah not to campaign for 4 byelections in Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham