Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:24 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: WB police fire water cannons at BJP protestors over hike in electricity tariff

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 5:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 5:52 pm IST

They were planning to head to the Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) office in the Chowringhee square area in the city.

The police used water cannons, tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters when they turned violent. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The police used water cannons, tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters when they turned violent. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: The youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday held a protest here against hike in electricity tariff and alleged corruption in meter reading.

They were planning to head to the Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) office in the Chowringhee square area in the city. The Kolkata Police stopped the protesters near Chandni Chowk metro station.

The police used water cannons, tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters when they turned violent.

"We were going to the CESC office when the police attacked our workers. We are fighting against the high electricity rates in the state," a party worker told ANI.
Several party workers sustained injuries and were taken to the nearby hospital and some of the workers were arrested by the police.

Tags: bjp, bjym, cesc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The protesters poured into the city from different parts of the State, particularly the Vokkaliga stronghold of Old Mysuru region, in respose to

Bengaluru: Thousands of Vokkaligas protest against Shivakumar's arrest

An

Mumbai: Sky in eye, 50,000 cops on ground for Ganesh immersion

Former Defence Pilot and Aviation Expert Vipul Saxena said that a PAN call is given by a pilot to the ATC when he is facing a situation requiring a priority landing at the nearest airfield or destination airfield. (Photo: File)

GoAir pilot sends distresscall to ATC before landing in Kannur airport

In coming days, BMS has planned to protest against decision to allow 100pc FDI in coal mining, rising unemployment, economic slowdown. (Photo: ANI)

RSS' labour wing BMS opens front against Modi government's economic policies

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham