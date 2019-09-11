Shivakumar daughter receives ED summons

The ED is reportedly looking into allegations that the former minister has invested huge money in his daughter’s name.

Bengaluru: After arresting Congress strongman and former minister D.K. Shivakumar in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now brought his family members under its scanner and served summons to his 22 –year- old daughter, Aishwarya, on Tuesday asking her to appear before its officers in Delhi on September 12 . The ED is reportedly looking into allegations that the former minister has invested huge money in his daughter’s name. Mr Shivakumar had admitted in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission in the run-up to the 2018 assembly elections that his daughter, Aishwarya, owned properties worth Rs 108 crore.

The Income Tax department too has claimed in the past that his daughter had travelled to Singapore in connection with his financial investments there, which, it said, were a part of his “unaccounted wealth” of over Rs 429 crore. On Tuesday, ED officers visited Mr Shivakumar’s home in Sadashivanagar here to hand over the summons, according to sources. The directorate appears to be tightening the noose around the Congress leader even as the federation of Vokkaliga associations has planned a protest rally on Wednesday against his arrest.

The latest summons couldn’t have come at a worse time for Mr Shivakumar as his review petition against the single judge order that failed to restrain the ED from arresting him is coming up before the High Court division bench on Wednesday.