Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, All India

Shah remark sparks protest, tension

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 1:20 am IST

In an obvious attempt to give a communal spin to the whole issue, Gogoi called upon Assamese people to jointly oppose the CAB.

Union home minister Amit Shah
 Union home minister Amit Shah

Guwahati: An indication that the Centre may revive the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) soon has sparked a reaction in Assam with Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) organising a protest against Union home minister Amit Shah for his remark and burning his effigy at Lakhipur.

The issue came to focus once again on Monday when Mr Shah told chief ministers of eight north-eastern states, including Sikkim, that the proposed CAB will not conflict with the inner line permit (ILP) legislation in force in some states in the region. Inner line permits are required for outsiders to enter Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

“Fears have been raised by northeast states about what will happen to the special provisions under Article 371 or the ILP legislation if the CAB is brought in. I want to reiterate that Article 371 has no relation to Article 370. Article 371 is a permanent arrangement while Article 370 is temporary. The CAB that the Centre is contemplating will not affect Article 371 or the laws that protect the identities of the people of the northeast,” Mr Shah said this at the fourth conclave of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The students’ body, which has threatened to intensify the agitation, took out a procession that concluded with burning of an effigy at Lakhipur.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi also launched a frontal attack against Mr Shah while accusing the Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his deputy Himanta Biswa Sarma of surrendering to the central party leaders.

In an obvious attempt to give a communal spin to the whole issue, Mr Gogoi called upon Assamese people to jointly oppose the CAB.

Mr Gogoi who praised the chief ministers of Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland for opposing the CAB also expressed surprise over the stand of regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Describing AGP president Atul Bora as “backboneless” leader, Mr Gogoi said that the AGP has failed to take stand against the CAB. The AGP had snapped its tie with the ruling BJP government when the Bill was tabled in the parliament but subsequently, the party returned to the government after BJP’s assurance of taking them into confidence.

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, amit shah

Latest From India

The police sources said that the accused were arrested for allegedly circulating posters to locals to threaten and intimidate them at the behest of militants. (Representational Image)

J&K cops claim arresting 8 members of Lashkar

Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump: Kashmir conflict less heated than 2 weeks ago

Security personnel stop two wheelers for checking during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Roads sealed, Muharram march thwarted in Valley

Baldev Kumar

Former MLA of Imran Khan’s party seeks asylum in India

MOST POPULAR

1

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

2

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

3

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

4

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

5

Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham