Shah remark sparks protest, tension

Guwahati: An indication that the Centre may revive the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) soon has sparked a reaction in Assam with Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) organising a protest against Union home minister Amit Shah for his remark and burning his effigy at Lakhipur.

The issue came to focus once again on Monday when Mr Shah told chief ministers of eight north-eastern states, including Sikkim, that the proposed CAB will not conflict with the inner line permit (ILP) legislation in force in some states in the region. Inner line permits are required for outsiders to enter Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

“Fears have been raised by northeast states about what will happen to the special provisions under Article 371 or the ILP legislation if the CAB is brought in. I want to reiterate that Article 371 has no relation to Article 370. Article 371 is a permanent arrangement while Article 370 is temporary. The CAB that the Centre is contemplating will not affect Article 371 or the laws that protect the identities of the people of the northeast,” Mr Shah said this at the fourth conclave of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The students’ body, which has threatened to intensify the agitation, took out a procession that concluded with burning of an effigy at Lakhipur.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi also launched a frontal attack against Mr Shah while accusing the Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his deputy Himanta Biswa Sarma of surrendering to the central party leaders.

In an obvious attempt to give a communal spin to the whole issue, Mr Gogoi called upon Assamese people to jointly oppose the CAB.

Mr Gogoi who praised the chief ministers of Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland for opposing the CAB also expressed surprise over the stand of regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Describing AGP president Atul Bora as “backboneless” leader, Mr Gogoi said that the AGP has failed to take stand against the CAB. The AGP had snapped its tie with the ruling BJP government when the Bill was tabled in the parliament but subsequently, the party returned to the government after BJP’s assurance of taking them into confidence.