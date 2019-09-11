PMO appoints P K Mishra as its Principal Secretary

MIshra has also held posts like Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation and Chairman, State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

New Delhi: Former IAS officer Pramod Kumar Mishra, on Wednesday, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India.

Earilier, Mishra was serving as Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier, The Indian Express reported..

Mishra's appointment comes as Nripendra Misra, the Prime Minister’s long-serving aide, resigned on August 30 after a five-year stint as the top bureaucrat in the central government.

Mishra has varied work experience in the management of programmes relating to agriculture, disaster management, power sector, infrastructure financing and regulatory issues and has an outstanding career profile comprising research, publications, policy formulation and programme/project management.

He has a vast experience in policymaking and administration and has handled major assignments such as Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of India; Chairman, State Electricity Regulatory Commission and in the area of Disaster management.