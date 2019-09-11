Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:24 PM IST

India, All India

Motor Vehicles Act is to save lives, not to earn revenue through fines: Gadkari

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 5:49 pm IST

The Minister pointed out that the number of deaths caused by road accidents is highest in India.

The Minister said saving lives of people is a priority for the government. (Photo: PTI)
 The Minister said saving lives of people is a priority for the government. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government's intention behind bringing the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act (MV Act) was not to collect revenues through fines but to save lives of people.

The Minister pointed out that the number of deaths caused by road accidents is highest in India.

"First of all, the MV Act comes under the Concurrent List. Both state and Central governments have a right to make laws on it. As for the fines, there is a gap like from Rs 10 to 100. So, the state government can take a decision in this regard. It is not the government's intention to earn revenues through fines," he said while talking to reporters at an event here.

His remarks came as a response to a question on some state governments reportedly planning to dilute the act by reducing the fines.

The Minister said saving lives of people is a priority for the government.

"The problem is they neither have fear nor respect for laws. Aren't the lives of people more important than fines? If you don't break the laws, you won't be fined. And I want to thank you for your (media) reporting. Now, people are getting their driving licenses and other documents. Accidents will reduce. The lives of people will be saved, that is our priority," he said.

Commenting on the Scrapping Policy, the Minister said, "Actually, we have already prepared the draft. But some of the problems are there with the stakeholders. We need cooperation from the manufacturers and at the same time, clearance from the finance ministry. We are in the process. Our ministry is trying its level best to clear it as early as possible and I am confident in a limited short period, we will go ahead with the scrapping policy."

Asked if it will apply to two-wheelers as well, he replied in affirmative.

Tags: nitin gadkari, motor vehicles amendment act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The protesters poured into the city from different parts of the State, particularly the Vokkaliga stronghold of Old Mysuru region, in respose to

Bengaluru: Thousands of Vokkaligas protest against Shivakumar's arrest

An

Mumbai: Sky in eye, 50,000 cops on ground for Ganesh immersion

Former Defence Pilot and Aviation Expert Vipul Saxena said that a PAN call is given by a pilot to the ATC when he is facing a situation requiring a priority landing at the nearest airfield or destination airfield. (Photo: File)

GoAir pilot sends distresscall to ATC before landing in Kannur airport

In coming days, BMS has planned to protest against decision to allow 100pc FDI in coal mining, rising unemployment, economic slowdown. (Photo: ANI)

RSS' labour wing BMS opens front against Modi government's economic policies

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham