Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka Congress, opposition parties to stage protest in support of Shivakumar

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 10:43 am IST

Shivakumar thanked his supporters for organising a 'massive protest' on Wednesday to show solidarity with him.

"I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful and doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure the public property isn't harmed," Shivakumar wrote. (Photo: File | ANI)
 "I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful and doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure the public property isn't harmed," Shivakumar wrote. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in an alleged money laundering case, on Tuesday appealed his supporters to maintain law and order situation during a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Shivakumar thanked his supporters for organising a "massive protest" on Wednesday to show solidarity with him.

Karnataka Congress supporters to hold protest in Bengaluru against ex-minister DK Shivakumar's arrest

"I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful and doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure the public property isn't harmed," Shivakumar tweeted.

The Congress leader asserted that he will emerge victorious in the case registered by the ED against him.

"I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong and am a target of vendetta politics. With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you and my belief in God and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically," he said in another tweet.

Earlier today, the ED issued a summon to Shivakumar's daughter for questioning in connection with the case. The agency has asked Aishwarya to appear before it on September 12. The ED is likely to quiz her on certain transactions, sources told ANI.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED when he appeared before it on 3 September. He was sent to the agency's custody for ten days by a Delhi court.

Based on a complaint of the Income Tax Department, the money laundering case was registered by the ED in September last year. The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivkumar. The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru.

Tags: shivakumar, protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The US retail giant launched its first site in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people in 2013 and is locked in a fierce battle with Walmart, which bought a 77-percent share in local e-commerce behemoth Flipkart for USD 16 billion last year. (Photo: Amazon | Twitter)

49 elevators, zumba and more: Amazon bets big on India with Hyderabad office

It will also test the popularity of Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave the special status to the state. (Photo: File)

J&K Block Development Council polls likely to be held in Oct: report

'The question is related to the economy of the country, so it is requested that you study the model of economic development of Chhattisgarh once,' Baghel said. (Photo: File)

'Dear Finance Minister... ': Chhattisgarh CM takes dig at Sitharaman's uber remark

The screens show a green dot which represents the lander. The data suggests that it started to deviate from the time its altitude was just above 2 km and continued to deviate before stopping at a point that is clearly below 1 km and near or below 500 m. (Photo: Twitter)

ISRO screens show communication with Vikram lander was lost at 335 m, not 2.1 km

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiny tidbits that make Apple iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone

2

Disney gifts kid VIP trip after he donates saved money for hurricane relief

3

Swara Bhasker loses her Kolhapuri chappals at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; see

4

iPhone 11: Funniest tweets following the launch

5

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham