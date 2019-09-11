Golden Arrows will be 1st to get Rafales

The resurrection ceremony for 17 Squadron was held at Air Force Station, Ambala.

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday resurrected its “17 Squadron” also known as “Golden Arrows”, which will be the first squadron to be equipped with the Rafale fighter aircraft.

The handing over ceremony of first Rafale in France has been postponed from September 19 to October 8, which is IAF Day and also the festival of Dusshera falls on this day, due to “scheduling issues.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present during the ceremony.

However, even after handing over in October, the first batch of four Rafale jets will fly in India only next April-May.

The 17 Squadron had participated in Kargil conflict during 1999 under the command of IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa. The squadron “was number-plated” on 31st December, 2011, after its MiG-21s retired. In IAF jargon, a squadron which is bereft of aircraft is not retired but ‘number-plated’. This means that the squadron exists and could be revived when aircraft are available.

17 Squadron was formed at Ambala on October 1, 1951 under the command of Flight Lt. D.L. Springett and was then equipped with Harvard-II B aircraft. By November, 1955, Squadron converted fully to De Havilland Vampire and by 1957, Hawker Hunter aircraft were flown by the ‘Golden Arrows’. The Squadron converted to the Mig-21 M in 1975.

The Squadron actively participated in Goa Liberation Campaign in December, 1961 and in 1965 operations as a reserve force. Under the command of Wing Commander N. Chatrath, 17 Squadron took part in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and flew close air support, counter air and fighter recce missions, getting numerous gallantry awards.

On November, 1988, the Squadron was presented ‘Colours’ by then President of India, R. Venkataraman.

India is procuring a batch of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. These will be armed with deadly Meteor missiles considered much better than AMRAAM missile with which Pakistan’s F16 are armed.