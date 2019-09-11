Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

Golden Arrows will be 1st to get Rafales

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 2:17 am IST

The resurrection ceremony for 17 Squadron was held at Air Force Station, Ambala.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present during the ceremony.
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present during the ceremony.

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday resurrected its “17 Squadron” also known as “Golden Arrows”, which will be the first squadron to be equipped with the Rafale fighter aircraft.

The resurrection ceremony for 17 Squadron was held at Air Force Station, Ambala.

The handing over ceremony of first Rafale in France has been postponed from September 19 to October 8, which is IAF Day and also the festival of Dusshera falls on this day, due to “scheduling issues.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present during the ceremony.

However, even after handing over in October, the first batch of four Rafale jets will fly in India only next April-May.

The 17 Squadron had participated in Kargil conflict during 1999 under the command of IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa. The squadron “was number-plated” on 31st December, 2011, after its MiG-21s retired. In IAF jargon, a squadron which is bereft of aircraft is not retired but ‘number-plated’. This means that the squadron exists and could be revived when aircraft are available.

17 Squadron was formed at Ambala on October 1, 1951 under the command of Flight Lt. D.L. Springett and was then equipped with Harvard-II B aircraft. By November, 1955, Squadron converted fully to De Havilland Vampire and by 1957, Hawker Hunter aircraft were flown by the ‘Golden Arrows’. The Squadron converted to the Mig-21 M in 1975.

The Squadron actively participated in Goa Liberation Campaign in December, 1961 and in 1965 operations as a reserve force. Under the command of Wing Commander N. Chatrath, 17 Squadron took part in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and flew close air support, counter air and fighter recce missions, getting numerous gallantry awards.

On November, 1988, the Squadron was presented ‘Colours’ by then President of India, R. Venkataraman.

India is procuring a batch of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. These will be armed with deadly Meteor missiles considered much better than AMRAAM missile with which Pakistan’s F16 are armed.

Tags: rafale fighter aircraft, golden arrows

Latest From India

Violence erupted when stones were thrown at the direction of Muharram procession carried out in the town late on Monday night, provoking a mob to torch three-two wheelers. (Photo: AP)

Violence in MP mars Muharram procession

D.K. Shivakumar

Shivakumar daughter receives ED summons

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya case: SC likely to hear plea on live streaming

People being caught by the police are also appreciating the initiative which has been launched to ensure proper implementation of the amended traffic rules. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar police find novel way to penalise violators

MOST POPULAR

1

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

2

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

3

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

4

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

5

Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham