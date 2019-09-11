Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, All India

Former MLA of Imran Khan’s party seeks asylum in India

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 1:51 am IST

Baldev Kumar came to India via Wagah on August 12.

Baldev Kumar
 Baldev Kumar

Chandigarh: A former Pakistan legislator from Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaaf Party on Tuesday sought political asylum in India, as he “fears for his life’’ in Pakistan.

Baldev Kumar, 43, was elected to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on a seat reserved for minorities.

Mr Kumar has been staying with his wife and two children at Khanna in Punjab’s Ludhiana district since last month, told media that he has come to India seeking asylum as he feels his life was in danger in Pakistan. He came to India with his wife and two children on August 12 via Wagah border and is seeking asylum before his three-month visa to India expires. Mr Kumar is seeking asylum from the Indian government on the grounds that minorities are not safe in Pakistan. He has not applied for asylum formally and has only appealed for it through the media.

“Minorities are under a great sense of fear in Pakistan. Recently, a Sikh girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Punjab province. Such incidents are happening in Sindh and KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) as well. I fear for my life there and therefore I had left Pakistan,” he said.

“I have come here to seek asylum. I am staying in Khanna at my in-laws ‘house and I request ‘Modi Sahib’ (Prime Minister) to help me and my family..we feel secure here and don’t want to go back to Pakistan,” he said.

“I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to ease out visa conditions so that people who are suffering in Pakistan can come and stay in India,” he said.

“We were hoping that fate of Pakistan will change after Imran Khan took over as Prime Minister but sadly he has failed to deliver,” he added.

“People back in my country had thought that it would be a naya (new) Pakistan after Imran Khan took oath as the Prime Minister. However, the situation has now turned grave. Minorities like me are desperate to come to settle in India, where the minorities live with respect and dignity,” he said.

He claimed that the instances of forced conversion of Sikh and Hindu girls in Pakistan’s Sindh province are much higher than what is known. “Girls are forcibly picked up by members of majority community and converted. Even the police don’t act in time and allow the perpetrators to convert and marry these young girls,” he alleged.

Mr Kumar says that he will not leave India and go to Pakistan at any cost as he fears for his life. “Minorities do not have any rights in Pakistan. They (extremists) can kill me on my arrival in Pakistan. I request the Indian government to grant me asylum,” he pleaded.

He also hailed scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir and compared Indian PM Narendra Modi to a lion, fearlessly taking tough decisions.

Tags: imran khan, narendra modi, forced conversion

Latest From India

The police sources said that the accused were arrested for allegedly circulating posters to locals to threaten and intimidate them at the behest of militants. (Representational Image)

J&K cops claim arresting 8 members of Lashkar

Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump: Kashmir conflict less heated than 2 weeks ago

Security personnel stop two wheelers for checking during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Roads sealed, Muharram march thwarted in Valley

The Convention on International Civil Aviation, adopted in 1944 by countries around the world, envisioned that “the future development of international civil aviation can greatly help to create and preserve friendship and understanding among the nations and peoples of the world.

A call to support Taiwan’s participation in ICAO

MOST POPULAR

1

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

2

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

3

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

4

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

5

Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham