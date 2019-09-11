ED to question Azam Khan in land grab cases

The ED recently registered a criminal case of money laundering against Khan.

New Delhi: Tough days are ahead for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to interrogate him in connection with a money-laundering probe pertaining to multiple alleged land grab cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources in the ED said, “The agency will soon issue summons to Azam Khan in this regard.”

The ED has already scrutinised details of the charges levelled against the SP leader by the Uttar Pradesh police as part of its investigation into the money laundering case against him, they added.

The agency took cognisance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against him to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), an equivalent of a police FIR.

The agency sleuths have also scrutinised details of statements given by Khan before the state police in connection with the illegal possession of land belonging to farmers and also the alleged tampering with documents pertaining to certain immovable properties linked to him or organisations linked to him.

Now, the ED will call him (Khan) for questioning, sources said, adding that his statements will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

