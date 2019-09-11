Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, All India

ED to question Azam Khan in land grab cases

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 1:31 am IST

The ED recently registered a criminal case of money laundering against Khan.

Azam Khan (Photo: PTI)
 Azam Khan (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Tough days are ahead for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as the  Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to interrogate him in connection with a money-laundering probe pertaining to multiple alleged land grab cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources in the ED said, “The agency will soon issue summons to Azam Khan in this regard.”

The ED has already scrutinised details of the charges levelled against the SP leader by the Uttar Pradesh police as part of its investigation into the money laundering case against him, they added.

The agency took cognisance of at least 26 UP Police FIRs against him to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), an equivalent of a police FIR.

The agency sleuths have also scrutinised details of statements given by Khan before the state police in connection with the illegal possession of land belonging to farmers and also the alleged tampering with documents pertaining to certain immovable properties linked to him or organisations linked to him.

Now, the ED will call him (Khan) for questioning, sources said, adding that his statements will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).   

The ED recently registered a criminal case of money laundering against Khan. Sections of the PMLA have been pressed against Khan and others who are alleged to have grabbed land.

Tags: enforcement directorate, azam khan

Latest From India

The police sources said that the accused were arrested for allegedly circulating posters to locals to threaten and intimidate them at the behest of militants. (Representational Image)

J&K cops claim arresting 8 members of Lashkar

Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

Donald Trump: Kashmir conflict less heated than 2 weeks ago

Security personnel stop two wheelers for checking during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Roads sealed, Muharram march thwarted in Valley

Baldev Kumar

Former MLA of Imran Khan’s party seeks asylum in India

MOST POPULAR

1

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

2

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

3

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

4

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

5

Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham