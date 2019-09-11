'You can't control us with arrests,' says Chandrababu Naidu

The house arrest comes ahead of TDP's call for protest march over increasing attacks on its workers allegedly by YSR Congress Party.

Chandrababu Naidu said, 'This government is violating human rights and fundamental rights.' (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and several other leaders have been placed under house arrest. The arrest comes ahead of the party’s call for a protest march over increasing attacks on its workers allegedly at the behest of the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala. With the TDP cadre not being allowed to protest, Naidu has called for a 12-hour hunger strike across the state.

11:40 am: Chandrababu Naidu said, “This government is violating human rights and fundamental rights. I am warning the government. I am warning police also. You cannot play this type of politics. You cannot control us by arresting. Whenever they allow me, I'll continue 'Chalo Atmakur'.”

11:25 am: Police has locked the main gate of TDP Chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence.

11:15 am: N Chandrababu Naidu tries to leave for Atmakur from his residence in Amaravati for his party's 'Chalo Atmakur’ rally, called against alleged political violence by YSRCP.

10:50 am: Nara Lokesh, who is under preventive detention said, “This is dictatorship, we are being stopped in an undemocratic way. TDP leaders and workers are being harassed. YSRCP MLAs are openly threatening us, saying police is with them.”

“The ruling party is trying to strangulate our party across Andhra Pradesh. We were doing our activities in a democratic manner but our entire leadership was put under house arrest. This is the murder of democracy,” he added.

10: 00 am: Krishna District: TDP MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad has also been put under house arrest in Uyyuru.

09:55 am: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu not allowed addressing media.

09:50 am: Former TDP MLA Tangirala Sowmya house arrested at Nandigama town after Sowmya and other TDP leaders sat on protest in front of her house for party's ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally against YSRCP.

09:30 am: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya taken into preventive detention by police at Novotel hotel.

09:15 am: Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh have been put under preventive detention at their house.

09:00 am: TDP leader Nara Lokesh, son of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, argues with police. He was later put under house arrest.