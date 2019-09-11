Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

BJP’s dalit leader questions Nitish leadership

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 2:14 am IST

Sanjay Paswan says that CM must hand over reins to BJP now.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan’s statement against chief minister Nitish Kumar has heated up the political temperature in Bihar.

While talking to reporters in Patna Mr Paswan said that “Nitish Kumar should give BJP state unit a chance to lead the government. He has served the state for about 15 years and the BJP should get an opportunity”.

“He (Nitish Kumar) is a tall leader but the people want to see a change in state politics. He can move to the Centre and take charge in the Union Cabinet as he had done in the past,” he added.

The statement has drawn some strong reactions from the JD(U) here. Party’s spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that “BJP leaders who have been making such statements should also remember the 2015 Assembly election results in which the BJP had lost and not the JD(U). In Bihar, people have shown complete faith in Nitish Kumar and nobody can stand in front of him.”

The Assembly elections in Bihar are due in November 2020 and the JD(U) has already declared Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s face by putting up posters in his support.  

Political analysts said that the JD(U) stand on sensitive issues like NRC and Article 370 may have irked BJP leaders in Bihar. A section in the BJP also feels that the JD(U)’s different stand on such issues has created confusion among the voters.

A day after over 19 Lakh people were excluded from the final list of NRC in Assam, the JD(U) which is an ally of the BJP in Bihar had reacted strongly. In a statement poll strategist and JD(U), Vice President Prashant Kishor had termed the exercise as “botched up” and said that “the NRC has left Lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country. Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systematic challenges”.

Tags: nitish kumar, sanjay paswan

Latest From India

Violence erupted when stones were thrown at the direction of Muharram procession carried out in the town late on Monday night, provoking a mob to torch three-two wheelers. (Photo: AP)

Violence in MP mars Muharram procession

D.K. Shivakumar

Shivakumar daughter receives ED summons

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya case: SC likely to hear plea on live streaming

People being caught by the police are also appreciating the initiative which has been launched to ensure proper implementation of the amended traffic rules. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar police find novel way to penalise violators

MOST POPULAR

1

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

2

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

3

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

4

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

5

Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham