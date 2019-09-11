Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

Ayodhya case: SC likely to hear plea on live streaming

A five judge Constitution bench is hearing a batch of cross petition challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad high court verdict.

 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Wednesday a plea by RSS ideologue Govindacharya for live streaming or audio recording of the ongoing hearing on the ownership of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site at Ayodhya.

In pursuance to the order of a bench headed by justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, the matter is listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, justice Ashok Bhushan and justice S. Abdul Nazeer.

Though the lives treaming matter is listed for hearing on Wednesday but it would be subject to the hearing of the main Ayodhya case by the five-judge Constitution bench. The cause list says that the live streaming matter would be taken up if the Constitution bench does not sit or the hearing before the Constitution bench is over.

A bench of justice Nariman and justice Surya Kant on September 6, 2019 had said, “In the fitness of things, we feel that this petition should be moved before the very bench, which is hearing the matter. Place the petition before the bench presided over by Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India on 11.09.2019.”

A five judge Constitution bench is hearing a batch of cross petition challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad high court verdict on the disputed Ram Janmabhomi-Babri Masjid site.

