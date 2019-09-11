Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

India, All India

Ahead of TDP rally, Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh placed under house arrest

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 9:12 am IST

Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala.

Stating that the TDP would go ahead with the protest, Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted that the struggle would continue till justice is done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP. (Photo: FIle)
 Stating that the TDP would go ahead with the protest, Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted that the struggle would continue till justice is done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP. (Photo: FIle)

Amaravati: Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and several TDP leaders, have been placed under house arrest in view of party’s call for protest march on Wednesday. The Telugu Desam Party decided to take out the protest march over increasing attack on its workers allegedly by the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Read | Jagan is terrorising my cadres, says Chandrababu Naidu

Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala. With the TDP cadre not being allowed to protest, Naidu has called for a 12-hour hunger strike across the state.

On Tuesday, Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang said that no meeting, rally, procession or protest could be staged in the region as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and Section 30 of the Police Act were in force.

With the TDP firm on staging the protest 'Chalo Atmakur', the police chief said nobody should create any law and order problem.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had said his party would go ahead with the protest to highlight the “excesses” committed on their cadre by the YSRCP leaders. Stating that the TDP would go ahead with the protest, Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted that the struggle would continue till justice is done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP.

The TDP alleged eight party workers had been killed, most of them in the Palnadu region, in the attacks by the YSRCP leaders.

To counter the TDP's 'Chalo Atmakur' march, the YSRCP has decided to stage its own protest with victims of the attacks by TDP leaders.

Tags: tdp, chandrababu naidu, nara lokesh, ysr congress, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

The sports minister was able to manage the traffic and gradually the vehicles moved. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Madhya Pradesh minister, caught in traffic jam, helps clear it

Police said they intervened and took them inside the station where the two women lodged a formal complaint, accusing the man of cheating them after marriage and attempting to enter into wedlock with another. (Representational Image)

Husband beaten up by 2 wives for trying to enter into wedlock with another

Responding to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's Oral Update on Monday, Singh said the recent legislative measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir were within the framework of its Constitution. (Photo: File)

They cry victim when they are perpetrators: India slams Pak over human rights charge

The Air India subsidiary company (Alliance Air) flight 9I-728 on August 7, from Raipur to Ranchi, was scheduled for 18:30 hrs but the MLA was denied to board the plane by Air India staff at Raipur Airport as he reported late at the airport. (Photo: File)

Angered over missed flight, Congress MLA misbehaves with Air India staff

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 11: Funniest tweets following the launch

2

Traffic police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

3

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

4

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

5

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham