Ahead of TDP rally, Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh placed under house arrest

Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala.

Stating that the TDP would go ahead with the protest, Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted that the struggle would continue till justice is done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP. (Photo: FIle)

Amaravati: Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and several TDP leaders, have been placed under house arrest in view of party’s call for protest march on Wednesday. The Telugu Desam Party decided to take out the protest march over increasing attack on its workers allegedly by the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Read | Jagan is terrorising my cadres, says Chandrababu Naidu

Section 144 has been imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala. With the TDP cadre not being allowed to protest, Naidu has called for a 12-hour hunger strike across the state.

TDP Chief & former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will hold the hunger strike from 8 am to 8 pm at his residence https://t.co/6wfxBEj3nr — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

On Tuesday, Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang said that no meeting, rally, procession or protest could be staged in the region as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and Section 30 of the Police Act were in force.

With the TDP firm on staging the protest 'Chalo Atmakur', the police chief said nobody should create any law and order problem.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had said his party would go ahead with the protest to highlight the “excesses” committed on their cadre by the YSRCP leaders. Stating that the TDP would go ahead with the protest, Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh had tweeted that the struggle would continue till justice is done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP.

The TDP alleged eight party workers had been killed, most of them in the Palnadu region, in the attacks by the YSRCP leaders.

To counter the TDP's 'Chalo Atmakur' march, the YSRCP has decided to stage its own protest with victims of the attacks by TDP leaders.