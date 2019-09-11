92 violations of ceasefire on LoC in September

In August, there were 307 cease-fire violations, out of which 258 happened after Centre nullified Article 370.

New Delhi: The Line of Control (LoC) has been on boil with 92 ceasefire violations between India and Pakistan just in the first week of September.

The tensions at the LoC has heightened since the abrogation of Article 370 that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Overall there has been 350 ceasefire violations between India and Pakistan since August 5.

There have been frequent exchange of fire and artillery between India and Pakistan. In August, there were 307 cease-fire violations, out of which 258 happened after Centre nullified Article 370 and divided J&K into two union territories. The month of July had seen the second highest ceasefire violation in 2019 at 296. In June there were only 181 cease-fire violation between the two countries. Infact, six houses were partially damaged in heavy shelling on civilian villages along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district early Tuesday. Pakistani army heavy shelled forward posts and civilian areas along LoC in Mankote, Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. In the firing and shelling in Uri sector of north Kashmir on Monday, two persons including a jawan were injured.

According to sources, Pakistan has been indulging in the ceasefire violations to provide cover to push terrorists into the Kashmir Valley. Pakistan is desperate to try to disturb peace in the valley through terror activities and internalise the issue to show that things are out of control. Around 14-15 launch pads across the LoC are full of terrorists who are trying to cross over into Kashmir Valley to carry out terror activities. Sources said that nearly every day Indian Army is foiling attempts by Pakistani supported terrorists to cross into Jammu and Kashmir.