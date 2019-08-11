Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 06:24 PM IST

India, All India

West Bengal: Zomato executives on indefinite strike against delivering beef, pork

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 5:45 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 5:46 pm IST

One protestor said that Zomato is not paying heed to their grievances and is forcing to deliver beef and pork against their will.

On behalf of others, he demanded the company to immediately stop the beef and pork delivering service and also sought a revision of their salaries. (Photo: ANI)
 On behalf of others, he demanded the company to immediately stop the beef and pork delivering service and also sought a revision of their salaries. (Photo: ANI)

Howrah: Food delivery app Zomato has again made headlines as its executives in Howrah went on an indefinite strike protesting against delivering beef and pork contending, doing so hurts their religious sentiments.

Amid slogans "Zomato ki dadagiri nahi chalegi" raised by protestors, one of the protestors told ANI that the company is not paying heed to their grievances and is forcing to deliver beef and pork against their will.

"The company is not listening to our demands and forcing us to deliver beef and pork against our will. Hindus have a problem is delivering beef while Muslims do not want to deliver pork. Our Hindu friends are having a problem in delivering beef and they are denying doing so. It's been heard that in few days we have to deliver Pork, which we have also refused to do. We are not ready to deliver such things on any condition. We are forced to deliver such things. The company has also rolled back our payout. We have been on strike for a week now," protestor Mausin Akhtar claimed.

On behalf of others, he demanded the company to immediately stop the beef and pork delivering service and also sought a revision of their salaries.

"They (company) is playing with our religious sentiments. The company is also threatening us. The company asks us to deliver any kind of order to the customer. We, the Hindus, were asked to deliver beef while in coming days our Muslims brothers will be asked to deliver pork. This is not acceptable. We demand company not to play with our religious sentiments and also payouts should also be revised," another employee claimed.

Meanwhile, reacting on the same, Minister for Irrigation in West Bengal government, Rajib Banerjee said that the organisation should not force any person to go against their religion.

"The organisation should not force any person to go against their religion. It is wrong. Now that I have received information in this regard, I will look into it the matter," Banerjee said.

However, Zomato is yet to react in the matter.

A few days back, Zomato was in the news after a customer declined to receive an order which was being delivered by a non-Hindu rider. Reacting on the same, the company supported its employees.

Tags: zomato, beef and pork, protests, west bengal, religious sentiments
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Vijayan also informed the media that the state administration has set up as many as 1551 relief camps across the state and around 20,000 to 30,000 people have been shifted to these camps. (Photo: ANI)

Vijayan slams 'anti-social elements' asking people not to donate to CM's Relief Fund

The cop also earned the praise of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who shared the video and lauded the officer on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter | @vijayrupanibjp)

Watch: Gujarat cop carries children on shoulders for 1.5 km in floodwater

It should be noted that the local administration did not allow Priyanka to visit the site where the violence took place and meet the tribal victim's families in Sonbhadra. (Photo: File)

Priyanka to visit Sonbhadra to meet land dispute victims' families

In its reply, the ECI has informed DCW that an inquiry was conducted by Punjab Chief Electoral Officer in the matter. (Photo: Representational)

ECI suspends 3 persons for displaying Nirbhaya case convict's photo on hoardings

MOST POPULAR

1

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

2

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

3

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

4

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

5

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham