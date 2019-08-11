Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

India, All India

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

PTI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 12:12 pm IST

The high court set aside the trial court's order framing charges against the man and discharged him of the offence under Electricity Act.

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
 The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case.

The court said trees shall be planted within a month and asked him to report to the Deputy Conservator of Forest (West), who shall assign him the duty to plant 50 trees in Central Ridge Reserve Forest, Budha Jayanti Park, Vandemataram Marg in New Delhi.

"The plants/trees shall be of deciduous indigenous variety with a nursery age of three and a half years, and a height of at least six feet. Depending upon the soil type and topography, the DCF may consider the following types of trees for plantation...," Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

The court asked the man and DCF to file an affidavit of compliance of its order, failing which the registry shall list the case for directions.    It said aerial pictures, prior to and after the plantation, shall be obtained by the DCF and be filed along with his affidavit.

The officer will have to monitor and ensure upkeep of the plantation and he will file a report six weeks after the plantation with fresh photographs to show the health/status of the trees.

The court, which said a copy of the order be communicated to the DCF (West) concerned, passed the order on a man's plea challenging framing of charges against him for the offence of electricity theft.

The electricity department had lodged a complaint that theft of electricity was found in the premises of the man, whereby a wire was connected directly to the public pole outside his shop.

The high court set aside the trial court's order framing charges against the man and discharged him of the offence under the Electricity Act.

Keeping in view the facts and circumstances and also the fact that the parties have settled their disputes, the court said this was a fit case for putting an end to the proceedings as no fruitful purpose would be served in continuation of the proceedings.

The man had claimed that he had given the shop on rent and on account of non-payment of rent the services to the tenant, that is, electricity supply got disconnected and the illegal work was done by the tenant without his consent and knowledge.

Proceedings were initiated against the tenant and he was convicted and had to pay the civil liability amount. Proceedings were also initiated against the man on the allegation that the wire was connected with his consent and knowledge. The matter was settled between the man and the electricity department in mediation and he had agreed to pay the settlement amount of Rs 18,267.

Tags: delhi high court, trees, punishment, plantation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Was firm that Article 370 should be removed; terrorism in Kashmir will end: Shah

President Ram Nath Kovind has signed into law a Bill which seeks to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 30 to 33 besides the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: File)

President gives nod to increase number of Supreme Court judges

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards. (Photo: File | ANI)

30 dead, 10 missing in Pune as floods continue to batter Maharashtra

Rahul is expected to visit relief camps at Kottakal in Nilambur, Mambad, Edavannappara and attend a review meeting at the Malappuram Collectorate, Congress sources said. (Photo: File)

Toll rises to 59 in Kerala; Rahul to visit Wayanad, other affected areas

MOST POPULAR

1

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

2

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

3

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

4

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

5

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham