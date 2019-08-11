Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, All India

Jaitley is stable, responding to treatment: Venkaiah Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 2:39 am IST

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Former Union minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness on Friday, is stable and responding to treatment, the vice-president’s office said on Saturday after Mr Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital.

Vice-president Naidu visited the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about his former Cabinet colleague’s health. “The doctors informed the vice-president that Mr Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable. The vice-president also met Mr Jaitley’s family members who were present,” the vice-president’s secretariat tweeted.

The former finance minister was admitted to the AIIMS intensive care unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness but doctors said he is haemodynamically stable. A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising Mr Jaitley’s treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Speaker Om Birla, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J.P. Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav among others visited the hospital on Friday to enquire about Mr Jaitley’s health. A lawyer by profession, Mr Jaitley has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during his first tenure.

Mr Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year. Mr Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Tags: arun jaitley, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Seers demand rebuilding of 435 temples in J&K

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)

Haryana CM stokes row with Kashmiri women remark

Mahinda Rajapaksa

I am best friend India can have in Sri Lanka: Mahinda Rajapaksa

Both countries are constructing a corridor on their respective territories for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the historic Gurudwara in November this year for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India sends reminder to Pakistan on Kartarpur

MOST POPULAR

1

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

2

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

3

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

4

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

5

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham