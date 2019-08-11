Jaitley is stable, responding to treatment: Venkaiah Naidu

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

New Delhi: Former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted to AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness on Friday, is stable and responding to treatment, the vice-president’s office said on Saturday after Mr Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital.

Vice-president Naidu visited the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about his former Cabinet colleague’s health. “The doctors informed the vice-president that Mr Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable. The vice-president also met Mr Jaitley’s family members who were present,” the vice-president’s secretariat tweeted.

The former finance minister was admitted to the AIIMS intensive care unit on Friday morning after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness but doctors said he is haemodynamically stable. A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising Mr Jaitley’s treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Speaker Om Birla, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J.P. Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav among others visited the hospital on Friday to enquire about Mr Jaitley’s health. A lawyer by profession, Mr Jaitley has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during his first tenure.

Mr Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year. Mr Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.