Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

India, All India

Indian Railways announces free transportation of aid in flood-affected states

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 9:11 am IST

This provision will be in effect till Aug 31, 2019, until further orders.

This was issued with the approval of the Finance Directorate of Ministry of Railways. (Photo: PTI)
 This was issued with the approval of the Finance Directorate of Ministry of Railways. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Saturday announced to provide free transportation of aid and relief measures in flood-affected Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala till August 31.

"All Government Organisation across the country can book relief material for free of cost to Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra States. Other organisation as deemed fit by Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) may also avail of this provision," an official press note said.

"However, it may be ensured that shipper is District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching/ receiving station is situated," it added.

Since the transportation of relief is free of cost for the above-mentioned states, therefore, there will be no additional charges for delay/wharfage or any other.

This provision will be in effect till Aug 31, 2019, until further orders.

This was issued with the approval of the Finance Directorate of Ministry of Railways.

Tags: indian railways, free transportation, relief measures
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The HRD minister also claimed that Charaka Rishi, hailed as one of the principal contributors of Ayurveda, was the first person who researched and discovered atoms and molecules. (Photo: ANI)

NASA says speaking computers may become reality due to Sanskrit: BJP leader

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Saturday assured that there was not a single incident of violence the state and the restrictions on movements had been further relaxed. (Photo: File)

'Not single bullet fired in 6 days': J&K police rebuts claims of violence

The Chief Minister informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Former Union Minister rescued from his house in flood-affected Bantwal

Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad-based doctor dies in paragliding crash in Himachal

MOST POPULAR

1

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

2

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

3

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

4

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

5

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham