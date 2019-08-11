Chandrababu Naidu gets trolled for sharing fake content on Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:20 PM IST

Naidu posted content on Twitter taking a dig on Jagan Reddy's govenment which backfired.

Mumbai: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu got trolled on social media for sharing fake content on social media. The former CM posted two photos of current CM Jagan Reddy.

While one of the photos has Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers giving a milk bath to Reddy, the other photo represents them holding a mock funeral of the government to lodge a complaint.

Naidu had captioned the photos 'before' and 'after' and taunted Reddy by commenting on the photo saying that it is what happens when promises are not fulfilled, IANS reported.

He was referring to Reddy's promise of a salary hike for ASHA workers fro 3,000 to 10,000.

However, Naidu posted the content without verifying it's authenticity.

The pictures turned out to be from 2015 of a protest which had taken place in Telangana.

Naidu received flak especially by the supporters of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. YSRCP spokesperson, Ambati Rambabu said that it was the work of Naidu's party (TDP) to spread rumours about the current government.

He said that the photos shared by Naidu were of two different timelines juxtaposed together to tweak reality.

He also said that the statement made by Naidu was incorrect and misleading as YSRCP had already raised the salary of ASHA workers.

After receiving flak from netizens, Naidu removed the tweet on August 8.

