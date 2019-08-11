Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:44 AM IST

India, All India

114 dead as floods worsen in South, West

PTI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 7:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 7:37 am IST

Fifty-seven people died in rain-related incidents with 80 landslides in eight districts of Kerala since August 8, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Labourers rescue a stray dog trapped in a flooded region at Thanneerpanthal in Kozhikode on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Labourers rescue a stray dog trapped in a flooded region at Thanneerpanthal in Kozhikode on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram /Ahmedabad: Kerala and Karnataka were facing a grim situation on Saturday as death toll due to floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains climbed to 83, while over four lakh people were evacuated in Maharashtra and 19 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat.

Twelve people have died so far in Maharashtra where water level was starting to recede in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, the worst hit by the flood fury.

Fifty-seven people died in rain-related incidents with 80 landslides in eight districts of Kerala since August 8, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides that hit Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Meppadi in Wayanad.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts on Sunday — Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he might visit his flood-ravaged constituency of Wayanad on August 11. “Probably going to Kerala tomorrow. I don't want to disturb the rescue missions there. If I go there, I will be there for two days. I have spoken to the prime minister, (Kerala) chief minister, district collector and Congress workers of the state," he told reporters in New Delhi.

One of the four shutters of the Banasurasagar dam, located about 21 km from Kalpetta in Wayanad was opened at 3 pm to discharge excess water and people on the banks of the Kabini river have been asked to be cautious.

Banasurasagar, one of the largest earth dams in India and the second largest of its kind in Asia, impounds the Karamanathodu tributary of the Kabini River.

Twenty three trains were cancelled fully and five partially, Southern Railways said.

In some relief to passengers, the Kochi airport, which was closed after being inundated, will become operational from Sunday.

Across Kerala, 1,24,464 people have been shifted to 1,111 relief camps, including 25,0028 in Kozhikode and 24,990 in Wayanad, officials said.

The flood situation worsened in Karanataka too, where the death toll rose to 26 in rain-related incidents.

Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa has termed the natural calamity the "biggest" in 45 years.

The state government pegged the losses caused by rains and floods at ` 6,000 crore and Yediyurappa revealed that his government has sought `3,000 crore as relief from the Centre.

Landslides were reported near Maranahalli in Sakaleshpur, official sources said.

The entire Pane Mangaluru village in Dakshina Kannada district was inundated by the swollen Netravati river, they said.

Over four lakh people have been moved to safety from the flood-hit parts of Maharashtra so far, including 3.78 lakh from the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts where the situation showed signs of improvement on Saturday as the water level started receding.

Tags: heavy rainfall
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

A security person stands guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Friday evening. (Photo: PTI)

Russia backs India on J&K bifurcation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Seers demand rebuilding of 435 temples in J&K

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)

Haryana CM stokes row with Kashmiri women remark

Mahinda Rajapaksa

I am best friend India can have in Sri Lanka: Mahinda Rajapaksa

MOST POPULAR

1

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

2

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

3

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

4

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

5

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham