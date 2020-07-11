Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 | Last Update : 08:46 AM IST

109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

834,221

11,617

Recovered

526,577

10,327

Deaths

22,322

178

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu134226859151898 Delhi110921876923334 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3509222689913 Karnataka3341813838545 Telangana3222419205339 Andhra Pradesh2723514393309 West Bengal2710917348880 Rajasthan2334417634499 Haryana2038114912297 Madhya Pradesh1720112679644 Assam15537984936 Bihar1503910991118 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
  India   All India  11 Jul 2020  India should avoid 'strategic miscalculations', be China's partner: Chinese ambassador
India, All India

India should avoid 'strategic miscalculations', be China's partner: Chinese ambassador

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jul 11, 2020, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2020, 10:35 am IST

The ambassador also reiterated that “China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.
 Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

New Delhi: Reaching out to India in a long video address that indicates a considerable softening of stand by Beijing, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Friday said that China is “neither a warlike state nor an assertive country” and that both countries should be partners, maintain peace, build trust and have “win-win cooperation” instead of rivalry, confrontation, suspicions and a “zero-sum game”. He also warned that any move to boycott Chinese goods or throw out Chinese companies would only end up economically hurting India instead.

Admitting that Sino-Indian ties are currently “facing a complex situation”, the Chinese envoy said both countries should together “overcome and turn it around as soon as possible” by “meeting each other half way, by being open and inclusive, by respecting and accommodate mutual core interests and major concerns, ... not imposing one's will on the other and adhering to the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs”.

Sun also said both sides “should honour our commitment, walk the talk, and ensure implementation of the leaders' consensus in letter and in spirit” to “be able to address challenges we are facing and bring the bilateral relations back on the right track”. Sounding a note of caution, he said this was the only way in which both nations can avoid any strategic miscalculation. The term is broadly seen as a Chinese euphemism for any military conflict that Beijing sees as being initiated by India.

Nevertheless, the Chinese envoy reiterated his country’s foreign ministry’s recent views that “the right and wrong of what recently happened at the Galwan Valley is very clear” and that “China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the peace and tranquility in the border areas”. It may be recalled that both nations have accused each other of being responsible for the deadly clash between troops of both sides at the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector in mid-June which saw bilateral ties sharply deteriorating. In a veiled warning to each other, both nations have also vowed to safeguard their territorial integrity.

“I have noticed some emerging opinions in recent days which repudiate the essence of China-India friendship due to the border-related incidents, make false assumptions about China's intentions, exaggerate conflicts and provoke confrontations, and regard a close neighbour over thousands of years as ‘enemies’ and ‘strategic threats’. It is not the fact. It is harmful indeed and not helpful,” the Chinese Ambassador observed.

The envoy advised that both countries should put their differences in "an appropriate place" and not allow them to interfere with bilateral relations.

In what is being seen as a veiled reference to the United States, China apparently termed Washington as a disrutor and foe. Sun said, "At the backdrop of what recently happened at the Galwan Valley, some quarters in India raise doubts about the consensus reached by the two leaders, and have wrong perception of the direction of China-India relations. These have brought disruptions to the bilateral relationship ... Why should we fight against each other that will only hurt those close to us and gladden the foes?".

The Chinese envoy advised, “First, China and India should be partners, rather than rivals. Second, China and India need peace rather than confrontation. Third, China and India need to pursue win-win cooperation instead of zero-sum game. Fourth, China and India need to build trust, rather than suspicion. Fifth, China-India relations should move forward rather than backward.”

Sound a warning in an obvious reference to India’s recent action of banning 59 Chinese Apps and the push to boycott Chinese products, the Chinese envoy said that such move would only harm Indian consumers and the economy.

"Some people have been trumpeting the so-called ‘decoupling’ of China-India economic and trade relations, with an attempt to completely exclude ‘Made in China’. One basic fact they ignore is that the current global industrial and supply chains are formed in a process of natural selection by market optimization over the past decades. The business community and people of India are the beneficiaries of China-India economic and trade cooperation. Any self-protection, non-tariff barriers and restrictive measures against China are unfair to Chinese enterprises, unfair to Indian employees who lost their jobs as a result, and unfair to Indian consumers who cannot get access to the products and services they deserve," he said.

Tags: sun weidong, boycott chinese goods, indo-sino border, indo-sino ties

Latest From India

Representatioal image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir likely to go for another round of lockdown after spurt in COVID-19 cases

File image of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

COVID-19 in Bachchan household: Amitabh and son Abhishek test positive

File image of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

BREAKING: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital

File image of Swapna Suresh, the key accused.

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham