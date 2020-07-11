Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 | Last Update : 08:46 AM IST

109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

834,221

11,617

Recovered

526,577

10,327

Deaths

22,322

178

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu134226859151898 Delhi110921876923334 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3509222689913 Karnataka3341813838545 Telangana3222419205339 Andhra Pradesh2723514393309 West Bengal2710917348880 Rajasthan2334417634499 Haryana2038114912297 Madhya Pradesh1720112679644 Assam15537984936 Bihar1503910991118 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
  India   All India  11 Jul 2020  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes stock of Ladakh border situation with service chiefs
India, All India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes stock of Ladakh border situation with service chiefs

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jul 11, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2020, 11:16 am IST

Sources said that status quo has been maintained at the LAC after the completion of the first phase of disengagement.

File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. (PTI)
 File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. (PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the situation in Ladakh with top military brass as Indian and Chinese troops completed their initial phase of disengagement by moving out of the flash points at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The security review meeting on China was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria besides several other senior military officials.

General Naravane gave a detailed account of the implementation of the first phase of mutual disengagement of troops from Galwan Valley, Gogra, Hot Springs and Finger 4 areas in Pangong Tso. He gave details about the measures taken by the Indian Army to prevent any aggression by the Chinese troops.

Sources said that status quo has been maintained at the LAC after the completion of the first phase of disengagement and further movement of troops will depend on the outcome of the Corps Commanders meeting between India and China next week.  

While Indian and Chinese troops have moved slightly away from flash-points, the bigger concern is the presence of a large number of troops from both sides with heavy weapons, including artillery and tanks, in the forward areas along the LAC in Ladakh. Till these troops move from the LAC to their peace-time locations, tension between India and China will remain high.

On Friday, Singh also held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart, Mark T Esper, during which India’s standoff with China in Ladakh and the overall security scenario in the region was discussed.  

In a boost to the Indian Air Force’s firepower, US aerospace major Boeing said on Friday that it has handed over the final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF in June at Air Force Station, Hindan. The company said that in March, Boeing had handed over the last five of 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the IAF.

Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, mm naravane, indian army, indian navy, indian air force, line of actual control (lac)

Latest From India

Representatioal image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir likely to go for another round of lockdown after spurt in COVID-19 cases

File image of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

COVID-19 in Bachchan household: Amitabh and son Abhishek test positive

File image of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

BREAKING: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital

File image of Swapna Suresh, the key accused.

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham