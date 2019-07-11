-
Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

India, All India

'There're rumours about my ill health, don't worry I am alright,' says Sushma Swaraj

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 9:10 am IST

During her tenure, BJP leader was extremely active and popular on Twitter for reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress.

Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi. (Photo: File)
 Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Denying reports about being unwell, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday evening asked her well wishers not to get worried and took to social media to inform that she was doing fine.

“aaj ke ttviitts dekh kr aisaa lgtaa hai kii jaise mere asvsth hone kii aphvaah cl rhii hai / maiN sbhii shubhciNtkoN ko btaanaa caahtii huuN kii kRpyaa ciNtaa n kreN / maiN bilkul tthiik huuN  (After viewing today's tweets, it seems as if there are rumours about me being unwell. I want to tell all the well-wishers that I am all right. So please do not worry)," Swaraj wrote on Twitter.

Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi.

Swaraj had opted out of the Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. She was appointed the External Affairs Minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. The portfolio is now held by former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar.

During her tenure, the Bharatiya Janta Party leader was extremely active and popular on Twitter for reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress. She was also loved by users for her witty and humorous replies.

Tags: sushma swaraj, s jaishankar, bjp
Location: India, Delhi

