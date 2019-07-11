Punjab women panel chief says getting threats after Honey Singh plaint

Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar have been booked by Punjab police on the charge of using vulgar lyrics in the song, Makhna.

Chandigarh: Punjab State Commission for Women chairperson Manisha Gulati on Wednesday claimed that she had been receiving threat calls and abusive messages on social media after she lodged a complaint against rapper Honey Singh for using lewd lyrics in his song.

“I have been receiving threat calls and getting abusive messages on Twitter for lodging a complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh,” Ms Gulati told reporters here.

“I am not scared of anyone. I will continue to raise my voice on such issues,” she said. Ms Gulati said she had reported the matter to the police.