Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka crisis: 'Decision to resign wasn't impulsive,' says rebel MLA S T Somashekar

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 2:23 pm IST

Somashekar said, 'Since last three days, they became active to solve our issues. Why did they not care about us before?'

'Our support is there with this government in Karnataka, to respect our leader Rahul Gandhi but commitments made by the coalition government couldn't satisfy us. We haven't taken this decision all of a sudden. We had even informed them earlier but they did not care,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Our support is there with this government in Karnataka, to respect our leader Rahul Gandhi but commitments made by the coalition government couldn't satisfy us. We haven't taken this decision all of a sudden. We had even informed them earlier but they did not care,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The commitments made by the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka could not satisfy them and their decision to resign was not impulsive, said rebel Karnataka Congress MLA S T Somashekar here on Thursday.

"Our support is there with this government in Karnataka, to respect our leader Rahul Gandhi but commitments made by the coalition government couldn't satisfy us. We haven't taken this decision all of a sudden. We had even informed them earlier but they did not care," he said.

Somashekar, who is also the President of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), added: "Since last three days, they became active to solve our issues. Why did they not care about us before? You imposed an IAS officer on BDA to scrutinise me as I am the BDA President. When you (Karnataka government) take such a decision, we don't need this government."

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

Tags: karnataka crisis, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Kaushik during the beginning of the investigation refused to reveal his true identity but later admitted his mistake. (Photo: ANI)

Man arrested for posing as police officer in Delhi’s Karol Bagh metro station

All eight accused belong to seven Zala families who are related to each other and live in the same locality. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: 'We were constantly threatened' says the family of murdered dalit man

India also called for fast-tracking of the process of re-admission of the Maldives to the Commonwealth. (Photo: Twitter | @DrSJaishankar)

India to fulfill CHOGM 18 commitments before deadline: Jaishankar

Kumar further said he had never declined to meet any legislator. (Photo: File)

Disgruntled MLAs approaching SC made things 'murky': Karnataka Speaker

MOST POPULAR

1

Kartik Aaryan buys flat in Mumbai and it has very interesting backstory; read

2

Renault launches facelifted duster at Rs 7.99 Lakh

3

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fi spied

4

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

5

'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Find out

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham