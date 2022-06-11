Saturday, Jun 11, 2022 | Last Update : 06:15 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Jun 2022  INSACOG to review genomic surveillance data amid rising COVID-19 cases next week
India, All India

INSACOG to review genomic surveillance data amid rising COVID-19 cases next week

ANI
Published : Jun 11, 2022, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2022, 1:21 pm IST

As the country is witnessing an upward surge in COVID infections, the daily infection tally surpassed the 8,000 mark on Saturday

INSACOG will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting. (Representational image: ANI)
 INSACOG will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting. (Representational image: ANI)

New Delhi: In view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting, sources informed ANI on Saturday.

INSACOG is jointly initiated by the Union Health Ministry of Health and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

 

On Friday, Dr Samiran Panda, the Additional director-general of the ICMR said, "Panic does not serve as an appropriate COVID, pandemic, or public health response. Panic does not help to analyse the data, it doesn't serve any purpose."

"It is about examining the data very carefully. So, if from a particular site or from a district or a few districts in the state upsurges or peak is being observed, then we need to look at the number of tests conducted in that area. The local data needs to be examined carefully for local-level decision making," he added.

Dr Panda also stressed closely monitoring COVID-19 cases at the local or district level. He said, "Examining the data carefully, where can we have relevance local level or the district level every both is an important rather than extrapolating it over one state or the entire country."

 

As the country is witnessing an upward surge in COVID infections, the daily infection tally surpassed the 8,000 mark, which is the highest recorded cases in over three months, on Saturday.

India reported 8,329 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is 745 more infections than yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 40,370, constituting 0.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Maharashtra logged 3,081 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and most of the cases are from Mumbai alone.

Tags: insacog, covid cases rise
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken: Mamata

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with BJP Rajya Sabha candidates Dhananjay Mahadik, Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde in Mumbai. (PTI)

It's a convincing victory for BJP: Fadnavis on party winning 3 RS seats in Maha

A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Prophet row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Jharkhand's Ranchi

Security personnel at the site after a policeman allegedly fired several rounds outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, in Kolkata, Friday, June 10, 2022. A woman was killed in the firing, before the policeman shot himself. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata cop opens fire, shoots self and a biker dead

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham