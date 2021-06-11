Friday, Jun 11, 2021 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2021, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2021, 10:18 am IST

With the fresh cases, the total tally of cases has climbed to 2,92,74,823

A health worker collects a laborer's swab sample at a construction site to test for the coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker collects a laborer's swab sample at a construction site to test for the coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day with the country reporting 91,702 fresh cases, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of cases has climbed to 2,92,74,823.

 

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,63,079 with 3,403 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed

The active cases further declined to 11,21,671 comprising 3.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.93 per cent.

A net decline of 46,281 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 20,44,131 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 37,42,42,384.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.49 per cent . It has been less than 10 per cent for the 18th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 5.14 per cent.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 29th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,77,90,073, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.24 per cent, the data stated.

