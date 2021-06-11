Friday, Jun 11, 2021 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Jun 2021  Congress leaders hold protest against fuel price hike
India, All India

Congress leaders hold protest against fuel price hike

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2021, 12:54 pm IST

Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Ladakh

All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Delhi Congress protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, and demand roll back of the prices at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium Petrol Pump in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Delhi Congress protest against frequent hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel, and demand roll back of the prices at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium Petrol Pump in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leaders and party workers on Friday held symbolic protests at petrol pumps in several parts of the city, demanding a complete rollback of fuel price hike.

Party leaders K C Venugopal and Shakti Singh Gohil reached the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium petrol pump on a horse cart.

 

Venugopal said that under the UPA government, the tax on petrol and diesel stood at Rs 9.20. Now, it is Rs 32.

"The government should stop imposing excise duty on petrol and diesel. It should come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax. We demand a complete rollback of fuel price hike," Venugopal, who is the Congress general secretary, said.

Ajay Maken led a protest against rising fuel prices at petrol pumps in Rajinder Nagar and Janpath.

Party leaders said protests are being held at petrol pumps across the county by local units in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Friday by 31 paise per litre and 28 paise per litre, respectively.

 

A litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.85, whereas diesel costs Rs 86.75 per litre.

Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan has the costliest fuel in the country with petrol priced at Rs 106.94 a litre and diesel at Rs 99.80.

Tags: petrol and diesel hike, petrol price, petrol price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan National Assembly passes bill to give right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav

To counter rumours regarding vaccination, social and educational organisations like Haj committees, Waqf board, Central Waqf Council and self-help groups will be roped in for 'Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai' campaign, Naqvi said. (ANI file image)

'Haj committees, Waqf board, others to be roped in to remove COVID jab hesitancy'

A health worker collects a laborer's swab sample at a construction site to test for the coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh

On Thursday, his counsel Mihir Desai told a the division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar that Swamy had tested positive for Covid and hence, his stay at the private hospital should be extended. — PTI

Bombay High Court allows Stan Swamy's extended stay at private hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham