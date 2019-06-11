Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

India, All India

Swaraj denies reports of new post after Harsh Vardhan wishes her on Twitter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 12:50 pm IST

Swaraj was one of the popular ministers on social media. She was acknowledged for her quick response to SOS and assistance on Twitter.

Clarifying the rumours, Swaraj put out two tweets stating that the news of her new appointment was not true. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: In a tweet, Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday set speculation rolling when he congratulated BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj for becoming the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The tweet was soon deleted. Later, Swaraj clarified that the report of her new post was not true.

"Many congratulations to BJP's veteran leader and my didi (elder sister), former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for being appointed as Andhra Pradesh's governor. People of the state will gain from your vast experience in all the areas," Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote in Hindi in the now deleted tweet.

(Photo: Screengrab)(Photo: Screengrab)

"I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh," she tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj, 67, was one of the popular ministers on social media. She was acknowledged for her quick response to SOS and assistance on Twitter. She opted out of the Lok Sabha elections on health grounds. In the Prime Minister Modi’s new cabinet, the Ministry of External Affairs has been assigned to S Jaishankar.

Tags: sushma swaraj, harsh vardhan, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi

